Tennessee Schmaltz will appear Saturday, December 6, at 8 p.m. at the Laurel Theater for an evening of klezmer music.

Originating mainly in Eastern Europe, klezmer music is documented in early recordings of Jewish immigrants to America as far back as 1895. After a period of decline, a revival began in the 1970s, spreading from New York, Boston and San Francisco to other parts of the country, including the Knoxville area.

Tennessee Schmaltz enjoys playing traditional Jewish klezmer, adding country and bluegrass sounds to a mix of East European wedding tunes, theater and music hall music, cantorial singing, and popular traditions of the old and new worlds.

The concert is presented by Jubilee Community Arts, whose mission is to promote, preserve and present the traditional performing arts of the southern Appalachian region.

The Laurel Theater is located on the corner of 16th and Laurel Avenue in the historic Fort Sanders neighborhood of Knoxville near the UT campus.

Tickets are $15, and are available at this link, by mail, or at the door.