Anne of Green Gables takes the stage

HART Theatre in Waynesville, North Carolina, is proud to present Anne of Green Gables this month, as part of their winter studio season.

“True friends are always together in spirit,” says the high-spirited Anne Shirley in Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic tale. Whether you are an “old friend” of Anne’s or meeting her for the first time, theatergoers will love this literary classic brought to life on the stage.

Dive into the world of Anne Shirley, a red-headed orphan who is searching for friendship, love, adventure, and above all, a home to call her own. The play recreates the memorable events from Montgomery’s popular novel. Playgoers will experience her friendship with Diana, her feuds with Gilbert, her adoration of Matthew, the mistaken wine bottle, the cake disaster, the broken leg, the scholastic achievements, and the saving of Green Gables.

Anne of Green Gables has performances February 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m., and February 20 and 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available now by visiting harttheatre.org or by calling HART’s Box Office at 828-456-6322.

All seating is socially distanced for the performances, and masks are required.