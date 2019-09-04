Annual John Sevier Living History Day

Marble Springs State Historic Site will hold its annual celebration of the life and times of Tennessee’s first governor, on Sunday, September 22.

Visitors can interact with living historians as they interpret early pioneer and Native American culture through blacksmithing, cooking, weaving, colonial militia and weapons display, storytelling, music, and more. Admission to the event, which runs from noon - 5 p.m., is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and children 5-17.

Marble Springs State Historic site is the farm and last remaining home of John Sevier, Revolutionary War hero at the Battle of Kings Mountain and first governor of Tennessee. The site is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from noon - 5 p.m. Guided tours of the cabins are available for a fee.

Musical historian Chip Bailey will perform and discuss 18th century folk music throughout the day, and this year’s event will feature the return of the popular cornhusking challenge and sack races. The trading post gift shop will be open for shopping.

The site is located at 1220 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway, in Knoxville. For more information visit www.marblesprings.net.