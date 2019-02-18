Antique appraisal fair and show set for March 23

After a three-year hiatus, the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership will host its 11th Antique Appraisal Fair and Antique Show on Saturday, March 23, at Greeneville High School on Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville, Tennessee, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

“It is with great excitement that the Tourism Department brings back the Appraisal Fair to our community,” said Tammy Kinser, Director of Tourism for the Greene County Partnership. “This time off has enabled antique enthusiasts to ‘collect’ treasures and be ready for another successful year.”

The event will feature certified appraisers who will assess the value of antique treasures brought in by the public. A fee of $5 per item will be charged for appraisals. Also featured at the event will be local and regional antique shops displaying and selling throughout the day, as well as local museums and historical attractions. The cost to have an antique booth at the Fair is $50 and all items must be antique or vintage.

For questions or for more information on acquiring a booth, to sponsor the event or to volunteer, contact Tammy Kinser at the Partnership, 423-638-4111, email tkinser@greenecop.com or visit www.GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisalFair.com .