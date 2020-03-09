Arboretum offers a variety of classes

The North Carolina Arboretum’s adult education programs attract some of the region’s leading experts to teach close to 300 classes on a range of topics each year. New classes are added throughout the year.

Some of the upcoming classes include Introduction to Permaculture; Seasonal Landscape Planning; Landscape Architecture: Process to Practice; Sketching and Lettering for Landscape Planning; Creating a Naturalistic Landscape; and Native Edible Plants: A Historical Look at Landscape Design.

Get information about these and a variety of other classes at this link.

The arboretum was established as an affiliate of the University of North Carolina system by the State General Assembly in 1986, nearly a century after Frederick law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture, first envisioned a research arboretum as part of his legacy and plan for Biltmore Estate.

The arboretum is located within the Bent Creek Experimental Forest just south of Asheville, adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway.