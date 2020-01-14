Arboretum offers classes

× Expand Donated photo N.C. Arboretum The N.C. Arboretum's quilt garden in bloom.

The North Carolina Arboretum near Asheville has a variety of adult education classes on tap for 2020.

“We’ve put together more than 100 classes for January through April reflecting a range of subjects. Taught by some of the region’s leading experts, adult education classes are designed to accommodate all levels and schedules, including evening and weekend offerings,” the Arboretum staff announced.

Classes range from how light pollution impacts your health, how to identify sparrows, and growing and using culinary herbs.

The facility will also offer classes on appreciating bonsai, survival for birds during climate change, and how to be a good plant parent, plus many more.

Visit the Adult Education Programs web page for highlights, instructor profiles and featured classes.

The Arboretum was established as an affiliate of the University of North Carolina System by the State General Assembly in 1986, nearly a century after Frederick law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture, first envisioned a research arboretum as part of his legacy and plan for George Vanderbilt at Biltmore Estate.

The North Carolina Arboretum is located within the Bent Creek Experimental Forest just south of Asheville and adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 393.