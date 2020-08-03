Arboretum offers evening music

The North Carolina Arboretum is continuing evening music as part of its ArborEvenings program. The special after-hours events are held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. Guests are invited to sip and stroll through the arboretum's gardens while listening to live music performed by a variety of local and regional artists.

Parking fees are waived for the evening, though a $5 admission fee is donated to the the North Carolina Arboretum Society and MANNA FoodBank, a hunger relief organization that has distributed 19.8 million pounds of food through some 200+ community-based food assistance agencies in 16 Western North Carolina counties.

Alcoholic and non-alcholic beverages are available for purchase, along with light snacks.

Leashed dogs are welcome in the gardens during ArborEvenings, “but please be mindful of others by picking up after your pet.”

Only service animals are permitted inside buildings and in the Bonsai Exhibition Garden.

The arboretum is located at 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way in south Asheville.

ArborEvenings will not be held in the event of rain or inclement weather. Please check the website for updates.