Arboretum offers annual plant sale

Update your garden and home while supporting The North Carolina Arboretum Society at the Arboretum’s Spring Plant & Gift Sale, Wednesday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Choose from the best selection of annuals, perennials, succulents and tillandsias grown by Arboretum staff in the production greenhouse. Quantities of each plant vary and will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last. The first 125 people who make a purchase will receive a complimentary seed packet from Arboretum Community Partner Sow True Seed.

In addition to the plant sale, the arboretum's Connections Gallery gift shop will host a special sale on Wednesday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring many items for $5 or less.

Pets are not allowed at the plant sale. The event will move inside the Baker Exhibit Center lobby if it is raining.

The North Carolina Arboretum is an arboretum and botanical garden located within the Bent Creek Experimental Forest of the Pisgah National Forest at 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, south of Asheville, North Carolina, near the Blue Ridge Parkway.