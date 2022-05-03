Arboretum schedules annual plant sale

× Expand Donated photo N.C. Arboretum The N.C. Arboretum's quilt garden in bloom.

The North Carolina Arboretum’s annual outdoor plant sale will be Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28.

The arboretum, located south of Asheville, will offer an assortment of plants grown in the arboretum’s production greenhouse — including many of the beautiful plants featured in the seasonal landscapes. The arboretum is also partnering with more than 20 local growers and businesses for a tailgate-style market, offering a selection of annuals, perennials, natives, houseplants, art, planters and natural products. Visitors are invited to explore and shop the seasonal delights of spring to the sounds of live music.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.

The sale and vendor market will take place outdoors in the second bay of the arboretum’s main parking lot.

Supplies are limited. The arboretum recommends shoppers arrive earlier during the sale to find the best selection.

Dogs are not permitted in the plant sale area.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Bring your wagons and boxes to help carry your haul.

Cash and checks are the preferred method of payment.

The $16 parking fee applies for all non-members.