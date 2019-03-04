Arboretum to host orchid festival

The Western North Carolina Orchid Society will host its 21st annual Asheville Orchid Festival, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the North Carolina Arboretum’s Education Center, located south of Asheville.

This year’s theme is entitled “An Orchid Expedition” and will feature educational programs, lectures and orchid exhibits from world-class orchid growers and breeders, as well as regional orchid societies. Orchids will also be available for purchase.

Admittance into the festival is $5 per person each day, collected at the door (children 12 and under are free). All fees support the Western North Carolina Orchid Society.

The Arboretum does not charge fees for regular admittance, but does charge $14 per car for non-members to park.

The Arboretum is on Frederick Law Olmsted Way, located off N.C. 191, and is accessible off the Blue Ridge Parkway at the exit at mile marker 393.

