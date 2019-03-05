Postcards exhibit opens March 15

The Madison County Arts Council in Marshall, North Carolina, will host Postcards from the Edge, a traveling exhibit of postcard-sized artwork created and donated by area artists to raise awareness and funds in support of the mission of the Arts Councils of Western North Carolina.

The traveling Postcards exhibit will feature approximately 80 postcard-sized paintings framed in elegant black frames.

The artwork is nominally priced.

An opening reception will be held Friday, March 15, at the Arts Council, located at 152 N. Main Street, Marshall. The installation is at the arts council March 15 - April 15.

For more information, call the Arts Council at (828) 649-1301.