Art with LEGO® Bricks by Sean Kenney Exhibit at The North Carolina Arboretum

The North Carolina Arboretum welcomes back the popular traveling exhibit, Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks by Sean Kenney. Featuring 16 larger-than-life-size sculptures placed throughout the Arboretum’s gardens and created with nearly 500,000 LEGO Bricks, this family-friendly event draws inspiration from the living world. Kenney combines art, play and science to create an inspiring intersection of education, entertainment and the environment.

New sculptures for this year include a five-foot tall colorful peacock, a giant dragonfly, bonsai tree and more. Kids of all ages will enjoy the splendor.

The exhibit runs through November 1, 2020. There is no admission cost to view the sculptures beyond our usual parking fee of $16 per personal vehicle.

Learn more HERE.