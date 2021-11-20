Artist celebrates the sights and sounds of Knoxville

Knoxville artist Paris Woodhull has begun work on a new mural on the Miller’s Building in Knoxville, Tennessee. The artwork stretches 32 feet down Strong Alley from Union Avenue, and features Knoxville landmarks, including the Historic Tennessee Theatre marquee, the Henley Street Bridge, and the Sunsphere. The mural was commissioned by Dogwood Arts as a part of its Art in Public Places Mural Program.

Woodhull’s mural is the third commission on the building thus far – preceded by works from Sarah Moore and Sonia Summers.

Woodhull received her BFA in 2D art with a concentration in painting and drawing from the University of Tennessee. She said she loves bold color, patterns, pop culture, portraiture, and fashion, and she is fueled by copious amounts of coffee. Woodhull recently completed the “It’s Great to Be a Tennessee Vol” mural, commissioned by UT’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions and Visit Knoxville, on the State Street municipal parking garage

Dogwood Arts promotes and celebrates East Tennessee’s art, culture, and natural beauty.