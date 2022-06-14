Asheville restaurants win Beard Awards

Two Asheville restaurants took home major awards as the James Beard Foundation announced its 2022 restaurant and chef award winners Monday in Chicago.

Winning in the outstanding restaurant category was Chai Pani, which offers affordable and delicious Indian cuisine.

Winning the outstanding hospitality award was Cúrate, which shares the flavors and culinary traditions of Spain.

“Congratulations to our 2022 winners, nominees, and semifinalists— a well-deserved recognition from industry peers and the public for the culinary excellence and dedication you have put into your craft,” said chef Tanya Holland of the James Beard Foundation.

The awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

The James Beard Foundation’s restaurant and chef awards were established in 1990.