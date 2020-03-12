Asheville Symphony, arboretum announce cancellations

× Expand Donated photo N.C. Arboretum The N.C. Arboretum's quilt garden in bloom.

Two Asheville destinations have announced closures or adaptations in an effort to adhere to CDC recommendations about Covid-19.

According to the Asheville Symphony, the following concerts and events have been canceled:

- March 17: Ludwig Vaniversary Kickoff Party at Pleb Urban Winery

- March 21: “Under the Influence” Masterworks Concert at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

- April 4: “A Night at Woodstock” at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

“We place the health and safety of our patrons as top priority,” says Executive Director David Whitehill. “Per the guidance and recommendations of the CDC, NCDHHS and our local government agencies, we have decided to cancel our upcoming events.”

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled symphony concerts:

Donate tickets and receive a tax benefit letter

Exchange tickets for any future 2019-20 season masterworks performance.

Receive a refund for the value of the ticket (refunds will be issued within 30-45 days)

For assistance, please contact the Asheville Symphony Box Office at 828-254-7046 or at info@ashevillesymphony.org .

Similarly, the North Carolina Arboretum announced it will be making the following changes to its programs effective immediately:

All Arboretum-hosted public events hosting more than 100 people will be suspended. As a result, the Asheville Orchid Festival is cancelled and the Mountain Science Expo is postponed until further notice.

Individuals signed up for classes at the arboretum can visit the organization’s website for guidance on refunds.

The arboretum property will continue to remain open under its normal schedule; however, if visitors are sick or high risk, they are encouraged to postpone their visit.