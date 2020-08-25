Auditions for ballet company

× Expand Photo by Ricardo Moura

Appalachian Ballet Company will hold company auditions on Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30, at the company’s home studio - Van Metre School of Dance, 215 West Broadway, Maryville, Tennessee. Dancers will participate in a ballet class with a panel of qualified judges. Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn and the panel are searching for dancers with solid classical training, good musicality, engaging acting skills and a desire to dance. Dancers must be 10 years old by December 31 in order to audition.

The dancers ages 10 - 11 will begin auditions on Saturday at 2 p.m., and dancers ages 12 and up will audition Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Dancers ages 12 and up should be prepared to dance en pointe. Dancers will audition with the group based on age on the day of auditions.

After registration information is submitted, the dancer will be emailed an audition time. The audition fee is $20. Registration forms and more information will be online at appalachianballet.com.

Due to Covid-19, all performances on the calendar are pending.

The ballet company is the proud resident dance company for The Clayton Center for the Arts.