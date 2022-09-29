Author reveals the real Davy Crockett

East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center.

For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author of The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett, will explain that there is much more to the frontiersman and America’s first celebrity. Williams will address Crockett’s fascinating journey from frontier to fame to international icon, while also examining the birth of Tennessee during one of the most fascinating periods in American history.

Williams is the president and CEO of Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee. Previously, he served as president and chief operating officer of the Newseum in Washington, D.C., and was vice president of Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc., in Memphis.

The lecture is in person and online, Friday, October 14, from 7-8 p.m.

The East Tennessee History Center is located at 601 South Gay Street, Knoxville. Seating is limited. You can watch remotely by registering with Eventbrite to watch on Zoom, or visit the ETHS Facebook page at the start of the lecture to watch on Facebook Live.