Ballet company presents Peter Pan

Peter Pan, a ballet full of adventures, will be presented by The Appalachian Ballet Company in early April at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville, Tennessee.

Lavish sets, scenery, costumes and Peter Pan flying will fill the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre on April 1 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 2 p.m.

Kylie Morton Berry will dance the role of Peter Pan, with guest artists James La Russa as Captain Hook and Laura Morton La Russa as Tinkerbell.

Pirates, Indians, Lost Boys and a drum circle will entertain adults and children alike.

Tickets are available at ClaytonArtsCenter.com, or by calling 865-981-8590.

A special school matinee will be presented for 1,000 students from five Blount County Schools as an educational outreach program on March 31. This project is being supported by a federal grant.