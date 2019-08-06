Ballet to hold auditions

Appalachian Ballet Company will hold company auditions on Saturday, August 17, at the company’s home studio - Van Metre School of Dance, 215 West Broadway, Maryville, Tennessee.

Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn is searching for dancers with solid classical training, good musicality, engaging acting skills and a desire to dance. In September, the company’s 48th season begins with a contemporary show and dinner program.

Dancers will audition in a ballet class with a panel of qualified judges. Please note the following times to attend:

Registration for first group begins at 11:30 a.m.

11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. for dancers ages 10 and 11.

1:15 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. for dancers ages 12 and 13.

2:45 p.m. until 4 p.m. for dancers ages 14 and up.

Dancers ages 12 and up should be prepared to dance en pointe.

The audition fee is $20.

The Nutcracker will be presented in Knoxville and Maryville in early December, including two school matinees and four public performances. ABC’s spring production will be full-length Cinderella planned for Friday, March 13 (one night only). The senior level of the ballet company will also perform in Montgomery, Alabama, at the beginning of May.

The ballet company is the resident dance company for The Clayton Center for the Arts. For more information visit Appalachianballet.com or call 865-982-8463.