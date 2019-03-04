Ballet to present Peter Pan

The Appalachian Ballet Company will present Peter Pan on March 23-24 at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville, Tennessee.

Ballet spokeswoman Julie Spivey said the production “is filled with lavish sets, scenery, costumes and more. Kylie Morton Berry will once again dance the role of Peter Pan with Len Causey as Captain Hook. Pirates, Indians, Lost Boys and a drum circle will entertain you and your family.”

There will be a Tinkerbell Tea leading On March 17, leading up to the full-length ballet. “This fun event will be held at Vienna Coffee House in Maryville from 4-:30 p.m. Come enjoy tea time and Tinkerbell’s favorite treats. Attendees will get to meet the lead dancers in the cast and have their picture made with Nana the Dog and more Tickets for the tea are available through viennacoffeehouse.net.

“This adventurous production featuring a Peter Pan that flies will send you to Neverland with the Darling children,” Spivey said. “Come experience the magic of The Appalachian Ballet Company’s Peter Pan, filled with lavish sets, scenery, costumes and more.

The March 23 show begins at 7:30 p.m. The March 24 performance is at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available through ClaytonArtsCenter.com .