Bill and the Belles at the Laurel Theater

Bill and the Belles, whose striking three-part harmonies and masterful instrumentation skillfully breathe new life into the sounds of early country music, will perform Saturday, March 7, at the Laurel Theater in Knoxville.

Bill and the Belles continue to further the music traditions of their region, from sentimental Southern ballads to popular songs of Tin Pan Alley and regional fiddle breakdowns.

Lifelong musicians Kris Truelsen, Helena Hunt, Kalia Yeagle, and Andrew Small bring to the stage a show full of humor, high spirits, and revelry.

The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, thought discounts apply to advance purchase, Jubilee Community Arts members, students and seniors.

The Laurel Theater is located on the corner of 16th and Laurel Avenue in the historic Fort Sanders neighborhood of Knoxville near the UT campus.

Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets 1-800-838-3006 ext 1, by mail, and at the door.