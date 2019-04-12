Biltmore announces concert series lineup

× Expand Pieter M. van Hattem The B-52s will appear at Biltmore this summer.

On July 25, The Beach Boys kick off the 23rd annual Biltmore Concert series. Concerts are staged on the South Terrace of Biltmore House, in Asheville, North Carolina, with breathtaking twilight views of Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Beach Boys have continued to create and perform with the same imagination and style that marked their debut more than 50 years ago, with unforgettable classics such as “Surfin’,” “I Get Around,” and “California Girls.”

The rest of the season features:

July 26 The B-52s

Aug. 3 The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 6 Chicago

Aug. 9 The O’Jays and Kool & The Gang

Aug. 10 Amy Grant and Steven Curtis Chapman

Selling more than 20 million albums worldwide, the Grammy Award-nominated quartet The B-52s has impacted alternative music, fashion and culture over the course of four decades with hits such as “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Private Idaho.”

North Carolina-raised Charlie Daniels made his mark with Southern rock anthems, award-winning country hits and gospel albums. Equal parts rock, blues, jazz, country, soul, and bluegrass, The Marshall Tucker Band has a music catalog consisting of more than 20 studio albums including songs like “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.”

Chicago has garnered two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Chicago street dedicated in their honor. The band hits the South Terrace stage to perform their well-known tunes such as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feeling Stronger Every Day,” and many others.

The O’Jays have been performing for over 50 years. Their single “Love Train,” rose to No. 1 on both the R&B Singles and the Billboard Hot 100 charts upon release. Other chart-topping hits include “Backstabbers,” “For The Love of Money,” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.” Classic R&B hits such as “Celebration,” “Cherish,” and “Ladies Night” have earned the Grammy-winning group Kool & The Gang global fame and recognition and a following that spans generations.

Amy Grant is recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds, selling more than 30 million albums worldwide and receiving six Grammys, a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame. Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history with accolades such as 58 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award, and 48 No. 1 singles.

Tickets may be purchased on select dates starting April 29, at www.biltmore.com/concerts, or by calling 866-336-1255; or in person at Biltmore’s Reception and Ticketing Sales Center, 1 Lodge St., Asheville. Performers and dates are subject to change.