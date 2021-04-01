Biltmore celebrates the arts

A year-long series of multi-sensory experiences created to illuminate the remarkable lives of Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci is coming to Biltmore.

Produced by Grande Experiences, each individual component of this series offers fascinating ties to George Vanderbilt’s collection of treasures in Biltmore House. Admission to each series is included with regular daytime admission, though reservations will be required.

The three exhibitions are “Van Gogh Alive,” from November 5 – March 5, 2022; “Monet & Friends – Life, Light & Color,” from March 9, 2022 – July 6, 2022; and “Leonardo Da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius,” from July 10, 2022 – November 20, 2022.

The first includes a multi-sensory experience designed to celebrate the works of Vincent Van Gogh during Christmas at Biltmore. It offers a large-scale exhibition and immersive experience of Van Gogh’s Starry Night and other masterpieces.

The second lets the works of Claude Monet and other Impressionist masters such as Pissarro, Cézanne, and Renoir come alive during Biltmore Blooms, with an immersive experience that stimulates the senses. Two original Monet paintings from Vanderbilt’s collection will be on display in Biltmore House for the first time.

The third lets visitors marvel at the genius of Leonardo da Vinci as an inventor, artist, scientist, engineer, architect, and philosopher.

Tickets and reservations for Van Gogh Alive will be available later this year, followed by the two remaining experiences at later dates. For later information about the Monet and da Vinci programs, visit www.biltmore.com.

Grande Experiences is a world leader in the creation, design, production, promotion and installation of large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal, along with engaging, entertaining and educational content.

Grande Experiences owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a permanent museum in central Rome, and plans to open several permanent immersive galleries in the U.S., Europe and Australia in 2021.

Its unique presentation system combines multi-channel motion graphics, cinema quality surround sound and up to 40 high-definition projectors to provide an exciting multi-screen immersive display.

Biltmore was the vision of George W. Vanderbilt. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, it features America’s largest home, a 250-room French Renaissance chateau exhibiting the Vanderbilt family’s original collection of furnishings, art and antiques. The estate encompasses more than 8,000 acres including renowned gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture.