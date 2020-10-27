Biltmore Christmas tree arrival goes virtual

× Expand Biltmore photo Christmas at Biltmore

One of Biltmore’s most beloved holiday traditions is welcoming the grand banquet hall Christmas tree as it reaches its destination just in time for the kickoff of the estate’s Christmas season. This year, Biltmore will share Christmas at Biltmore: Virtual Tree-Raising, an exciting online experience documenting the 35-foot Fraser fir’s journey to become the magnificent seasonal centerpiece in Biltmore House.

In non-pandemic times the public has been able to attend and watch the arrival of the tree, but that is not an option this year.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Biltmore’s first Christmas when George Vanderbilt welcomed friends and family to Biltmore House on Christmas Eve 1895. This milestone anniversary provides a new opportunity for Biltmore to share a closer look at this special day, with behind-the-scenes details and stories from the people who make it happen.

The online event offers a glimpse into the months-long planning and preparation that is necessary to produce a memorable holiday visit experience for Biltmore’s guests.

The online event is set to premiere on Biltmore’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/Biltmore) and Biltmore’s YouTube channel (Youtoube.com/c/Biltmore), at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Christmas at Biltmore and Candlelight Christmas Evenings will be occuring at the estate, from Nov. 6 through Jan. 10, 2021.

Watch this short video from the 2019 tree arrival!