Biltmore Estate to Reopen Downton Abbey Exhibition

Biltmore will reopen Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Saturday, June 27. Social distancing mandates, capacity limits, as well as health and safety protocols have been established or reconfigured to protect guests and employees, in line with CDC, state and local guidelines. This exhibition was originally set to conclude April 7, but with closures due to COVID-19, it's been extended to September 7.

The immersive exhibition offers visitors a chance to relive the story of Carnival Films' beloved television series – complete with set recreations, exclusive multimedia elements, and an up-close look at more than 50 official costumes worn by actors on the show – while experiencing the real life story behind the Gilded Age estate at Biltmore.

At Biltmore's Amherst, guests can walk through some of Downton Abbey's most recognizable sets, including Mrs. Patmore's kitchen, the family's glamorous dining room, Carson's pantry, and the gossip-fueled servants' quarters. Never-before-seen multimedia elements and artifacts engage guests in the zeitgeist of the show.

In a second location, Biltmore Legacy in Antler Hill Village, the experience continues with a display of 53 costumes from the six-season run, as worn by actors such as Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville.

Cost to attend Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is included with regular daytime admission tickets. Note that Biltmore Annual Passholders must purchase admission tickets for the exhibition.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is brought to you by NBCUniversal and Imagine Exhibitions. Biltmore marks the fourth stop on the exhibition's U.S. tour.

For visit and ticket information about Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, please visit Biltmore.com/Downton.

Along with the reopening and extension of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, the following guest experiences are now open with reduced hours and limited capacities to allow for social distancing:

Biltmore House

Biltmore Gardens & Grounds

Conservatory

The Inn on Biltmore Estate & Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate

Antler Hill Village & Winery

Select Outdoor Activities & Tours

Select Retail Stores

Select Restaurants

Opening July 1: Biltmore Gardens Railway in Antler Hill Village, a model train display exhibiting train stations from around the world

Health and safety protocols

The health and safety of Biltmore’s guests and employees remain top priority. Health and safety protocols have been established throughout all estate operations -- including tours, retail, restaurants and lodging -- in line with CDC, state and local guidelines.

Biltmore employees are required to wear face masks. Guests are also required to wear face masks inside of Biltmore’s shuttles; in Biltmore House; and in Amherst and Legacy, sites of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. Outside of areas requiring face masks, guests will be asked to wear masks if proper social distancing is not possible. Signage is posted throughout the estate noting where masks are recommended and where they are required. Spacing indicators are in select locations to minimize gathering points and allow for distance between guests.

Biltmore is following guidelines from the CDC, N.C. DHHS, and Buncombe County Health Department and will continue to monitor for changes to ensure the company is planning accordingly. For complete information on hours, FAQs, and details on specific safety protocols in place across estate operations, please visit Biltmore.com/Update.