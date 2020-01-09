Bluegrass and Asheville Symphony

× Expand Steep Canyon Rangers

Billboard chart-toppers Steep Canyon Rangers are releasing a collaborative album with the Asheville Symphony called Be Still Moses.

The album comes on the heels of the band’s 2019 collaboration with soul legends Boyz II Men and the Asheville Symphony Orchestra for the title song of the same name.

The album is “a celebration of Asheville’s thriving and diverse musical community. The roots of Be Still Moses stem back half a decade to a conversation between Asheville-based music producer Michael Selverne and David Whitehill, the executive director of the Asheville Symphony. The pair had an idea to break down the barrier between the orchestra and Asheville’s world-class roots music scene, bringing the musicians together for one-of-a-kind collaborations while forging even closer bonds within the city’s tight-knit artistic community,” according to an announcement by the band.

The collaborative album will be released March 6 on Yep Roc Records. It features reworks of hits and rarities from Steep Canyon Rangers’ career, with a fresh take on “Radio,” the IBMA Song of The Year-nominated title track from the band’s 2015 top bluegrass album.

Listen to the new version of "Radio" here.