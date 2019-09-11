The Appalachian Ballet Company will present its season opener on Tuesday, September 24, at The Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville, Tennessee.

The resident dance company of the Clayton Center in Maryville is celebrating its 48th season.

The 6 p.m. fundraiser is a casual evening of dinner and dance, followed by a contemporary performance. The performance, titled Bluejeans, Ballet and Bellbottoms, is the theme for the evening. Patrons are encouraged to dress casually and enjoy dinner and drinks before the show.

The dance performance features ‘70s music in the Lambert Recital Hall, with choreography by Amy Morton Vaughn and Kylie Morton Berry. The dance works will be contemporary- and jazz-based.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased through the Clayton Center box office - 865-981-8590 or at the website. Tickets include dinner, drinks - wine, beer, tea, and lemonade - and the dance performance.