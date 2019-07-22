'Branch Out' program offers best of the Smokies

× Expand Sherman Yang

For those who yearn to know more about Great Smoky Mountains National Park in a group setting, Great Smoky Mountains Association’s Branch Out program offers this slate of activities in August:

Naturalist Ramble to Alum Cave Bluffs is set for Sunday, August 4. Look beyond your feet and explore the natural surroundings along Alum Cave Trail. What was a worn path full of trip hazards is now a safer, smoother trek along one of the most scenic and popular trails in the Smokies.

Songs of Summer - Insects of the Smokies is set for Saturday, August 10. Spend time in the Smokies with an expert naturalist listening, observing and identifying the chorus of sounds created by insects we often overlook. Learn the hows and whys of the insect world during an indoor presentation followed by an interpretive stroll.

﻿Full Moon Walking Tour of Cades Cove is set for Thursday, August 15. Stroll around Cades Cove Loop Road as the full moon of August shines over this historic valley. Get a different perspective of the flora, fauna and the fully restored structures such as the John Oliver cabin, Becky Cable's house, Missionary Baptist Church and more.

Misunderstood Animals of the Smokies is set for Saturday, August 17. Learn about native wildlife communities in Southern Appalachia in a unique, hands-on program where participants will meet a few 'misunderstood' animals in a face-to-face encounter.

Branch Out fees vary depending on program length and complexity, GSMA members receive a discount as part of their membership benefits. Registration fee proceeds support GSMNP through a scope of work that concentrates on education, research and preservation efforts. Because most programs include participation limits, registration is required at SmokiesInformation.org/Events or by phone at 865-436-7318, Ext. 349.