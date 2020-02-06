Bristol museum to screen Lead Belly documentary

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol will offer a free screening of the Smithsonian Channel documentary film Legend of Lead Belly.

Huddie Ledbetter was born into poverty, battled racism, and did time, but in spite of his early hardships, or perhaps because of them, he became one of the great musicians of the 20th century. With his 12-string Stella guitar, Lead Belly sang a cornucopia of songs that included his classics, which in turn were covered by musical legends far and wide.

This film traces the life and career of Lead Belly, a man praised by critics and revered by artists, whose unique music crossed a host of genres and influenced countless industry legends, from The Beatles to Led Zeppelin to Nirvana and beyond. See how his talent, humanity, and determination defeated all that stood in his way to make his voice heard, then and now.

The documentary will be screened Thursday, February 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Want to go? The museum asks you to RSVP here.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum showcases Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia’s role in the birth and development of country music.