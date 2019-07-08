Bristol museum to show moonwalk special

On Saturday, July 20, half a century after humanity's historic first step on the moon, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum will host screening of the Smithsonian Channel’s new documentary The Day We Walked on the Moon. The film will be screened hourly in the performance theater at the museum; show times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. The film is appropriate for all ages and there is no cost to attend. To make it a party, MoonPies and Tang, the concentrated drink used by NASA during a number of space flights, will be served, while supplies last.

"This film screening is just one example of how being a Smithsonian-affiliate museum gives us opportunities to share Smithsonian resources, content, and programming with our community," says Head Curator Rene Rodgers. "We are excited to be able to celebrate the historic anniversary of the moon landing here at the museum and look forward to other Smithsonian Channel films in the future."

In the film, astronauts - including Michael Collins, the third member of the Apollo 11 mission - members of Mission Control, including Flight Director Gene Kranz, Capsule Communicator Charles Duke, and Guidance Officer Steve Bales, and the children of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin reveal their personal stories behind the scenes of the iconic day. Pop culture notables like Queen guitarist Brian May - who is a doctor of astrophysics - and television personality and professor of physics Brian Cox describe where they were and what they felt during that One Small Step. It's a story that ranges from the deeply personal to the grand and historic, an in-depth look at one of the most important 24-hour periods in history.

For those who cannot attend the July 20 anniversary screenings of The Day We Walked on the Moon at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, another will take place on Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. This screening is also free and open to the public, but guests are asked to please RSVP through the events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.