Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion cancelled

× Expand Cameron Davidson photo • Virginia Tourism Corporation (Virginia.org) Bristol sings a new tune The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.

The 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who have already bought tickets can choose to receive a refund, defer their tickets until 2021, or donate all or a portion of their purchase to help finance the 2021 event.

The cancellation came in an announcement issued by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, which runs the downtown Bristol music gathering.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement read.

“For the past 19 years music has united us on State Street where we have danced, sang, and celebrated our region’s great legacy. Music still offers us a tremendous amount of hope and healing as we all continue to love and take care of each other through these trying days.”

Ticket holders should have received an email outlining details about their options.

“We hope you and your family remain healthy and safe during these uncertain times, and we invite you to stay connected with us by visiting the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, engaging with our virtual content via social media and our website, or listening to Radio Bristol to hear many of your favorite Bristol Rhythm artists,” the statement concluded.

The museum issued a later statement from executive director Leah Ross. "The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive of the decision, and we are very grateful for that."

Though cancellation of the festival will have a significant financial impact on the organization and the region, Ross is confidant that BCM will recover.