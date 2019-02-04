African American musicians celebrated in exhibit

The Volunteer State has been the birthplace of some of the most influential music in the world, illustrated by the Beale Street blues clubs in Memphis, the R&B scene on Nashville’s Jefferson Street, and Knoxville’s Gem Theater. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol will feature an exhibit February 14-30 to highlight this critical musical history.

I Have a Voice gives a snapshot of African American Tennesseans’ important contribution to American music, including spirituals, blues, ragtime, jazz, gospel, rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and soul music. In turn, their music has influenced and enriched music around the world. From the early blues legends of W. C. Handy and Bessie Smith to the soul hits of STAX Records in Memphis, visitors can learn about various performers, getting the chance to hear the voices and the stories of many of the African American musicians from Tennessee who made their mark on American music and beyond.

This exhibit, which will be on display in the museum’s Learning Center, has been created and is being traveled by the Tennessee State Museum. As part of the exhibit's complementary programming, Rob DeHart, a curator at the Tennessee State Museum, will highlight some of the outstanding artifacts related to Tennessee’s diverse musical heritage at a talk on Thursday, February 21.

