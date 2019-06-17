Burnsville patriotic concert features dueling pianos

Pianist and vocalist Brian Gurl, who has has created and starred in over 15 musical stage productions for his touring musical show, will kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend on Wednesday, July 3, in Burnsville, North Carolina, with a popular rendition of patriotic hits in the Burnsville Town Center.

Gurl and his six-piece band will present “America the Beautiful,” a compilation of classic tunes to celebrate Independence Day.

Gurl began studying classical piano at age 6, and combines piano precision with more than a decade of vocal training.

“There’s something special about the mountains of Western North Carolina,” Gurl said. “Having lived in Burnsville for 25 years, I know there’s a deep sense of community, family, culture and pride in our country. That’s why I was drawn to bring this show to Yancey County.”

Pianist, Katherine Alexandra accompanies Gurl, along with a vocalist, bassist, woodwinds and drums. The duo will engage in a dueling piano performance of patriotic music.

“Patriotic songs are important to me because they bring us all together and remind us of who we really are as a country,” Gurl said.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating, $20 for general admission, and $10 for students. For tickets, call (828) 682-7209.