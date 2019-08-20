BuskerFest returns to Abingdon

BuskerFest returns to downtown Abingdon, Virginia, on Labor Day weekend with a new name and a more interesting and diverse line-up.

Blue Ridge BuskerFest takes place Saturday, August 31, along Main Street in downtown Abingdon, with jugglers, aerialists, magicians, stiltwalkers, musicians and more. Kids’ activities begin at the Imagination Station at 11 a.m., then street performers are scheduled from noon - 5 p.m.

Adults are invited to Buskers After Dark, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., at the Abingdon Market Pavilion.

A busker is a street performer who plays for tips, and Abingdon Music Experience has recruited weird and wonderful artists from all over the country. New artists for 2019 include Brittany Sparkles, a 12-year veteran circus performer who has been called “America’s Circus Barbie Sweetheart,” breakdancer Teflon Yak, and “The Statue of New England,” a living statue from Massachusetts. Visitors will also see some returning favorites, including Miss Kitty’s Cosmonauts, Jalopy Junction Vaudeville Theatre, and Mekkah Jael bellydancing.

The Imagination Station offers free interactive art activities and a live glass-blowing demonstration. Younger children will also enjoy the ball pit at Lois H. Humphreys Park, across from the Abingdon Post Office.

Buskers After Dark is the official afterparty. Guests are encouraged to come in carnival costume to mingle with the performers of Imagine Circus. Entry limited to 21 and over, with a suggested $5 donation at the door for the programs of Abingdon Music Experience.

Visitors should park at the Abingdon Municipal Lot - 238 W Main Street - or at Roses near exit 19 - 751 E Main Street. Shuttles will run to downtown from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Check here for more information.