Cajun Music & Dance Party set for March 11

Legacy Housing Foundation’s signature fundraising event and Cajun-themed dance party, Fais Do-Do, will be held Friday, March 11. The Standard, located at 416 W. Jackson, Knoxville, will be transformed into a Cajun dance hall with two-stepping tunes and authentic south Louisiana sound.

Roux du Bayou, one of the hottest Cajun bands around, will present its own brand of Louisiana sound playing a wide variety of zydeco, swamp pop, Mardi Gras tunes and rock roll. Led by Paul Gregoire, Roux du Bayou is known for getting folks bopping and the dance floor hopping.

Billed as a bodacious benefit, Fais Do-Do proves you don’t have to be born in the bayou to appreciate great Cajun music and dance. Tickets to Fais Do-Do are $35. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show start is 7:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be sold.

Legacy Housing Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves subsidized housing communities throughout East Tennessee by providing programs and goods for individuals and families with limited income. All proceeds from Fais Do-Do will go toward the Foundation.

Tickets are available at EventBrite. For more information, visit www.legacyhousingfoundation.org.