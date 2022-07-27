Call for public art

The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville announces a call for proposals for the 2023-2024 exhibition season at the Emporium Center. Single artists or groups of artists living within 250 miles of Knoxville are encouraged to submit proposals for monthly exhibitions taking place June 2023 – June 2024.

Located at 100 S. Gay Street on the corner of Gay Street & Jackson Avenue in downtown Knoxville, admission is free, visits are self-guided, and exhibitions are generally appropriate for all ages.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, October 23.

The alliance seeks proposals from artists, designers, illustrators, and other creative makers for exhibitions in the Emporium’s two large galleries: the main gallery and the balcony gallery. While there is no fee to submit a proposal, exhibition fees do apply, thought financial assistance toward the cost of exhibition fees and expenses may be available.

Proposals will be juried by an anonymous panel of volunteers with a broad range of expertise in visual art. Exhibitions will consist of a balanced mix of solo and group thematic projects.

Artists may find more information and the online application form at www.knoxalliance.com/proposal-entry.

The alliance is open to all genre and media, embracing the wide scope of visual arts, including painting, watercolor, pastel, drawing, sculpture in any medium, jewelry, collage, printmaking, photography and digital media.

All art must be original and created by the artist. Artwork may represent any subject matter but should be generally appropriate for all ages. Accepted work should be ready to hang in a professional manner.