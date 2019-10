Smoky Mountain Living contributor Jim Casada was recently honored by the South Carolina Outdoor Press Association for one of the stories he wrote for the June/July 2018 edition.

Jim won first place in the Magazine Story category for a piece titled “I Just Needed to Fish and Find My Soul.” The story was a memoir of Frank C. Young, who Jim called “an angler for the ages.”

Congratulations, Jim!

You can read the award-winning story here.