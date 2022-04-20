Catawba Falls Trail to close for improvements

× Expand Catawba Falls

The Catawba Falls Trail in Pisgah National Forest will be closed for 9-12 months beginning May 2. The closure is to allow construction crews to build retaining walls, boardwalks, staircases, and overlooks that will improve trail and visitor safety.

The popular trail is located near Old Fort, North Carolina. The closure was announced by the U.S. Forest Service.

“The location of Catawba Falls allows a wide spectrum of visitors to have an outstanding experience at a waterfall on the National Forest, but this is also the site in McDowell County with the most emergency rescue calls,” Grandfather District Ranger Nicholas Larson said. “This work will address critical safety needs and protect the headwaters of the Catawba River, while increasing accessibility for visitors. We recognize that Catawba Falls is one of the most loved waterfalls on the Pisgah National Forest. We ask for folks’ patience as we make these critical improvements,” Larson said.

Improvements have been planned since the U.S. Forest Service acquired the site from the Foothills Land Conservancy in 2006.

Visitors frequently ignore warnings and climb to Upper Catawba Falls on a dangerous “user-created route” that follows the cliff edge of the falls. Many serious injuries and deaths have occurred on this route and at the upper falls, according to the Forest Service announcement.

The dangerous trail will be replaced with stairs to take visitors to an overlook halfway up the falls. “This will provide a safe view of the upper falls and allow visitors to experience the spray of the waterfall. In addition, a 60-foot tower will be installed at the base of the cliff as an overlook that will be part of a future path to the upper falls.”

During construction, trespassers face fines of up to $500.

Contact the Grandfather Ranger District at 828-652-2144 for more information.