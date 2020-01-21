Celebrate Valentine’s with 'Romeo and Juliet'

Knoxville Opera celebrates Valentine’s weekend with Romeo and Juliet at the Tennessee Theatre. Charles Gounod’s opera about one of the most beloved stories of all time returns to the stage Friday, February 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. Romantic music, glorious singing and dramatic scenery and lighting are the recipe for an unforgettable theatrical and emotional experience. Performances will be presented in French with projected English translations.

This presentation of Shakespeare’s tale of the star-crossed lovers includes dramatic readings from the original play in English by Clarence Brown Theatre artists.

Making Knoxville Opera debuts are soprano Yulan Piao as Juliet, first place winner at both the Vienna Summer Music Festival and Verismo Opera competitions; tenor Mackenzie Whitney as Romeo, who recently had leading roles with opera companies of San Diego, Madison, Pensacola, and Annapolis; and baritone Bryan James Myer as Mercutio, a veteran of opera companies from Hawaii to New York City.

Maestro Brian Salesky will conduct the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Adult tickets start at $25, student tickets start at $15, and may be purchased online at www.KnoxvilleOpera.com, or by calling the box office at (865) 524-0795 ext. 1, Monday through Friday, 10–5. Students are also invited to attend the final rehearsal without charge on February 12 at 6:30 p.m. (accompanying adults pay $5 cash at the door).