Celtic artist offering lecture/performance

× Expand Jamie Laval in his studio.

The Tryon Fine Arts Center, in Tryon, North Carolina, will host a series of lectures and performances by renown Celtic musical artist Jamie Laval.

Laval grew up in the Pacific Northwest, studied music at the Victoria Conservatory of Music in Victoria, Canada, and began his professional music career in Seattle. He has played with and composed music for classical ensembles and toured as a professional musician. In 2002, Laval won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship. His touring in the Southeast began in 2005 — the early days of his musical transition from classical to folk music — and in 2007 he moved to Western North Carolina.

Lecture/Performances with Jamie Laval will be offered on February 10, 17 and 24 at 4:30 each day. The cost is $15/session or $40 for the series to attend in person at TFAC. Zoom registration is the same cost per household.

TFAC will follow CDC and Polk County COVID recommendations. Laval requests all in-person attendees wear masks and bring their vaccination cards.

You may register at www.tryonarts.org/events.