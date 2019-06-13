Center for Craft announces funding challenge

The Center for Craft in Asheville has received a $100,000 matching challenge to support its Building a Future for Craft campaign launched in 2017. The gift, from Sara and Bill Morgan, challenges other supporters to match their donation before the reopening of the Center for Craft this fall.

“Bill and I are honored to support the Center for Craft, which has done so much for the craft field,” said Sara Morgan. “It takes a village of people to build vital institutions to ensure the future of craft, and our gift is structured to give incentive to others to give to this worthy campaign.” The offer provides $1 for every $2 raised by the center.

“A gift from Sara and Bill is especially meaningful to us as colleagues guided by symbiotic missions,” said Executive Director Stephanie Moore. “Many of the emerging artists and scholars the Center supports through fellowships and grants fully blossom at HCCC in residencies or exhibitions.”

Gifts to the Building a Future for Craft campaign fortify core programming, establish a fully endowed fellowship program for emerging talent, and create a 21st-century cultural destination in Asheville, she said. For more information visit: centerforcraft.org/support.

Founded in 1996, the Center for Craft - formerly The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design - identifies and convenes craft makers, curators and researchers, matching them with resources, tools, and networks to advance their careers.