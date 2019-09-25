Center for Craft plans grand reopening

The Center for Craft in Asheville will celebrate its public grand reopening on Saturday, November 16, after nearly a year of renovations to its historic 1912 building.

The center says the new National Craft Innovation Hub promotes the vitality of craft in a digital age, and serves as a creative destination and resource for artists, researchers, curators, and the local community.

Encompassing an additional 7,000 square feet of program space, including expanded galleries, event and meeting spaces, and co-working space serving the creative sector, the hub is designed to engage both the national craft community and western North Carolina residents.

The historic building features newly-commissioned works inside and outside, as well as hand-crafted furniture and signage created by artists. “We are so excited to reopen our doors and share the Center for Craft’s National Craft Innovation Hub with residents and visitors to Asheville,” said Center for Craft Board President Barbara Benisch. “Not only is it a beautiful and collaborative space, but the building also reinforces our mission to advance the understanding of craft by allowing more people to engage with the Center.”

The Center for Craft public grand reopening is on November 16 from 2 - 6 p.m., at 67 Broadway Street, Asheville. In addition to new exhibits and building tours, visitors will enjoy future-themed immersive installations, hands-on activities, music, food and more.

Anyone interested in co-working space is invited to register for an open house to be held on October 16 from 5-7 p.m. Learn more at centerforcraft.org/cowork.