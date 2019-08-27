× Expand Nelya

The Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk will present Chalk Walk at the Tennessee Valley Fair on Sunday, September 8.

Chalk painting is a unique form of public art that combines both the visual and performing arts, captivating a crowd while challenging the artist to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece - using chalk - in a short period of time.

Chalk Walk at the Fair will feature over 30 artists and collaborative teams working on site from 12-4 p.m. to complete their artwork. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded to those who create imaginative and inspiring artworks that reflect the vibrancy and history of the Tennessee Valley Fair.

Fair visitors can also create their own chalk masterpiece with free chalk provided in The First Tennessee Fun Zone.

Visit the Tennessee Valley Fair website for ticket and concert information.