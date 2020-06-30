Cherokee community plan wins design award

The Cherokee Cultural Corridor Master Plan received the 2020 Honor Award in the Analysis and Planning category from the North Carolina Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The master plan, which outlines the growth and development of the tribal lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, received the organization’s highest annual accolade.

Johnson Architecture and the Knoxville office of landscape architecture firm IBI Placemaking worked with Eastern Band to establish a multiphase cultural corridor plan for the community that provides tourists and residents places to congregate, recreate and reconnect with Cherokee heritage in a contemporary way.

The plan includes a “maker’s space” and public mall, among other features.

“We were inspired by the EBCI’s rich and storied history and the Cherokee culture that lives on today,” said Daryl Johnson, founder and president of Johnson Architecture. “Collaborating with EBCI and IBI Placemaking, we created a master plan that celebrates and strengthens the Cherokee community and amplifies the sharing of stories and culture with visitors.”

The Eastern Band is one of only three Native American communities in the world. Its economy focuses primarily on cultural tourism.

“The EBCI is a unique native people’s community, and we were committed to ensuring that the community and culture would flourish and remain vibrant for generations to come,” said Bill Bruce, associate director and principal-in-charge for IBI Placemaking in Knoxville. “As landscape architects, we focus on the people who will enjoy the outdoor spaces we create, and we consider it an honor to help share the story of Cherokee, North Carolina.”