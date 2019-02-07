Children’s Dance Ensemble opens 38th season

The Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble will kick off its 38th season with three 90-minute performances at the Civic Auditorium in Knoxville on February 15 and 16.

The theme for this year’s season is “Voices of Children,” and the repertoire features inspirational works from leading choreographers.

The concert features works that deal with issues ranging from the environment to mental health and relationships. The ensemble will also perform works from choreographers Randy Duncan and Joan Kunsch.

The company will present abbreviated daytime performances for children and seniors on Friday, February 15, at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The public performances are Friday, February 15 at at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 16 at 2.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information, call Dancers Studio at 865-584-9636, or visit dancersstudioknoxville.com.

For group reservations or for more information, call Ensemble Coordinator Cheri McKeever at 865-207-1954 or email at cheri@dancersstudioknox.com.