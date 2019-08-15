Choral Society announces season

The Knoxville Choral Society’s 2019-2020 season will involve masterworks and innovative programs, including performances with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and events at a wide range of venues.

The season opens with one of the largest and most dramatic choral works of all time, Mendelssohn's Elijah, performed with full orchestra and featuring Knoxville's Metropolitan Opera bass-baritone, David Crawford, singing the title role.

In December, KCS will join the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra for its Classical Christmas concert presenting Handel’s Messiah and the annual Clayton Holiday Concerts.

The winter concert will feature assistant conductor Andrew Duncan, performing an innovative concert called Stargazer, and in May 2020 KCS will present its second annual Sing! Knoxville concert at the Clarence Brown Theatre on the UT campus.

Additional appearances include the women of KCS joining the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra for Holst’s The Planets and the Knoxville Chamber Chorale presenting its concert, Alone In The Night, at First United Methodist Church of Morristown.

The Knoxville Chamber Chorale will sing two additional concerts this season, a Christmas concert at Church Street United Methodist Church and a concert in the spring of 2020.

In June, the Knoxville Choral Society will represent Knoxville as it performs in Austria and Switzerland.

Additional information about the 2019-2020 concert season is available at www.knoxvillechoralsociety.org .