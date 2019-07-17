Choral Society sets auditions

The Knoxville Choral Society has scheduled fall auditions for the 2019-2020 season on Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, beginning at 5 p.m. Auditions will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville. Openings are available in all voice parts of the 120-voice volunteer choir.

Since 1951, the Knoxville Choral Society has shared a wide range of choral music with the community. The group consisting of over 120 auditioned musicians performing major choral and orchestral works, highlighting a variety of choral literature and styles.

The 2019-2020 concert season will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The Knoxville Choral Society creates an opportunity for singers to participate in the highest caliber of choral concerts in our area,” says John R. Orr, the artistic director. “We are looking for artistic, creative singers who love choral music of all kinds, and who want to connect with each other in the creative expression of the choral arts.”

Rehearsals take place most Monday evenings, August - May from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Auditions will include an assessment of vocal quality, sight-reading, and tonal memory drills. No prepared piece is required for the audition. For more information and to reserve an audition time, visit knoxvillechoralsociety.org/meet-the-kcs/auditions/, call 865-312-2440, or email membership@knoxvillechoralsociety.org.