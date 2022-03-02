'Classic Hikes' resume this month

Registration for the 2022 'Classic Hikes of the Smokies' series is now open. Hikes are offered on the second Tuesdays of the month, from March thru December.

‘Classic Hikes of the Smokies’ explores some of Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s 800+ miles of trails. Hikes vary in distance, difficulty, and location within the park to provide a comprehensive overview of the Smokies, exposing hikers to high Appalachian vistas, streams teeming with aquatic life, the best collection of historic log structures in the Eastern United States, and much more. Explore the park in new ways on this guided hiking series with Friends of the Smokies, and support Trails Forever.

This year, hike highlights include Chimney Tops, Walker Sisters Cabin, Hemphill Bald and many more.

The March 8 hike is Cucumber Gap and Little River, a 5.4 mile moderate hike.

Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect Great Smoky Mountains National Park by raising funds and public awareness, and providing volunteers for needed projects.

Go here online to register.