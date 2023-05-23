Clay Day fires up at the Folk Art Center

The Southern Highland Craft Guild’s annual tradition of Clay Day returns to the Folk Art Center on Saturday, June 10. Children and adults may explore a variety of clay processes and techniques through demonstrations and hands-on activities.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grassy hill behind the Folk Art Center. Guild potters and invited guests will demonstrate wheel-throwing, hand-building, raku-firing, surface design, polymer clay design, and more. Participating artists include Irene Semanchuck, Julie Calhoun-Roepnack, Nick Friedman, Sandra Rowland, Nora Mosrie, Tamela Wells, and more.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing, and conservation.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the U.S. 70 entrance on Tunnel Road in east Asheville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Learn more at craftguild.org.