Clean up the Tennessee River at river rescue March 12

Volunteer registration is open for the 33rd Ijams River Rescue on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A rain date is set for Saturday, March 19.

Ijams Nature Center’s annual communitywide event removes tons of trash and tires from sites along the Tennessee River and its creek tributaries in Knox, Anderson, Blount and Loudon counties.

This is a safe way for individuals, families and groups to be active together and make a positive difference in the community for humans and wildlife. There are cleanup sites on land, along the shoreline (boots/waders recommended) and on the water (personal kayaks/canoes required).

Potential volunteers can learn more and sign up for a site at Ijams.org/ijams-river-rescue. Slots fill on a first-come, first-served basis, and typically book quickly. The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 28, or until all slots have been filled.

Scout troops, churches and other organizations may sign up to do a particular site together. All members of a group should register individually to complete the waiver and provide personal contact information should Ijams need to communicate with all volunteers at a particular site.

Site captains will be stationed at each site. Bags, gloves, and other supplies will be provided.

All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt featuring a turtle designed by Stephen Lyn Bales.

Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 318-acre educational nature center for all ages, abilities and walks of life. Ijams’ mission is to encourage stewardship of the natural world by providing an urban greenspace for people to learn about and enjoy the outdoors through engaging experiences. Located just three miles from downtown Knoxville, Ijams features 12 miles of hiking and mixed-use trails, a public access river dock, swimming, boating, biking and more. The center offers hundreds of educational programs annually, from day camps and school field trips to outdoor and classroom education programs on beginner birding and hiking to wildflower walks and family adventures. The Ijams grounds and trails are open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk. The Visitor Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Ijams.org or call 865-577-4717.